Sheldon man arrested for assault, false imprisonment

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sheldon, Iowa, man was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly assaulting someone and refusing to let a person leave.

At around 3 a.m. on November 11, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Perry, 36, of Sheldon, on charges of assault, false imprisonment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest originated from a report of an assault that happened at a house southwest of Sheldon.

Court documents said that Perry threw the victim to the ground before then pinning them. When the victim went to the bathroom, he allegedly refused to let them leave and threatened to hit them with an ashtray.

Authorities also said that drug paraphernalia was found in Perry’s possession.

