STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sheldon man was accused of killing his mother and officials say that he told his family what he was planning the day of the incident.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sheldon Police Department, Nathaniel Kassel, 41, of Sheldon, was staying with his mother, Jody Duskin, 62, on the 600 block of 4 Street on the day of the incident.

Nathaniel Kassel mugshot, Courtesy of the Department of Criminal Investigations

The documents state that on Wednesday, March 22, at 8:47 p.m. Kassel allegedly messaged other family members saying, “I’m killing Jody.”

At 2:30 p.m. that day, Kassel went to a residence on 7 Street where he allegedly laid a silver and black semi-automatic pistol on the kitchen table. The documents state that he allegedly offered to sell the weapon to the occupants of the residence. They refused and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Additional witnesses told police that they saw Kassel with a gun at 4:30 p.m. that day.

At 11:30 p.m. that night, Kassel was overheard allegedly saying that he made a mistake and had hurt someone.

The documents specified that Duskin was in a bedroom of the residence when she was shot in the head.

The following morning, Kassel allegedly began telling unidentified individuals that Duskin was sick and unable to go to work.

Inside the residence, officials found a .45 caliber casing and a bullet along with three empty handgun containers. One of the handgun containers was for a handgun that matched the casing found during the investigation, according to the documents.

A warrant for Kassel’s arrest was issued on March 23 and he was arrested on March 27. He was found in South Dakota with a stolen vehicle, and he was allegedly in possession of two of the handguns from the residence. Further complaint documents state that he stole one of the guns from Duskin’s residence.

Kassel was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of fifth-degree theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.