SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon home has been deemed a total loss after what officials are calling a “suspicious fire.”

According to a post on Sheldon Fire’s Facebook page, they were called to a house located on the 1300 block of 5th Avenue at 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived at the scene, officials said that they found heavy fire coming out of the front door and rolling across the ceiling of the main floor.

Officials began outside and made their way inward as they fought the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, an investigation into the cause of the fire began while firefighters continued to deal with hotspots.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The home is being deemed a total loss.

Officials are still investigating the fire, but are ruling it as a “suspicious fire.”

Officials said they used 7,000 gallons of water and 25 gallons of foam to put the fire out. They were assisted by the Hospers Fire Department, Sheldon Police Department, and Sheldon Community Ambulance Team.