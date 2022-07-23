SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Sheldon fire officials have determined a home is uninhabitable after a fire broke out Thursday evening.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Shelden Fire was paged out to a home on 4th Street for a reported basement fire.

Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the basement windows and the attic vent. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time that the fire took place.

A release from the City of Sheldon states that firefighters entered the home and found a small fire in a closet in the basement. It is also stated that firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished quickly.

Officials said that there was heavy fire damage to nearby areas of the basement and heavy smoke damage to the entire home. After checking the home for hot spots as well as ventilating the home, the home was labeled uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and under investigation. There were no injuries.

Sheldon Fire was assisted by the Sheldon Police Department, SCAT, O’Brien County EMA, City of Sheldon Water Department, and MidAmerican Energy Co.

Sheldon Fire would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms and make sure they’re working properly.