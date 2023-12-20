SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland community waited more than 20 years to get clean water, and as of Tuesday, they finally got it.

KCAU 9 visited Sheldon to see what this new water source from the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System means to the town.

“Lewis and Clark is huge for the city of Sheldon,” the city’s public works director Todd Uhl said.

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System works to bring 20 cities in Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota clean, quality water. The system has been in the works since 1990 but did not begin operations until 2013.

The city of Sheldon patiently waited for more than 12,000 days to get connected to the water system, but city leaders were not always optimistic.

“Because it took so long for it to get here,” Uhl said, “there were times when our elected leaders here in town considered ‘is Lewis and Clark really the best long term option for Sheldon? Will it actually ever get here? We’ve been waiting 20 years.”

Despite years of waiting, city council members knew that the condition of Lewis and Clark water would be worth the wait.

“You know, the number one thing we’ve talked about all along is quality and quantity of water,” city council member Brad Hindt said. “The quality is the biggest thing.”

Now that the water is flowing to the northwest Iowa town, Uhl is excited for the new opportunities ahead.

“To me, the sky’s the limit for Sheldon and every other community that has a good quality water source,” he said. “We’re excited to hear, to see what we can now do with this source of water and how we can help utilize it to make our community continue to grow.”

The last two cities to be added to Lewis and Clark are Madison, South Dakota and Sibley, Iowa. These cities expect to be connected within the next two years.