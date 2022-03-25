SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man previously convicted in Iowa has pleaded guilty to owning a gun.

Clinton Kreykes, 40, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the Sioux City district court to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release also states that Kreykes admitted to having been previously convicted of a felony, which prohibits him from using or owning a firearm. On September 16, 2021, a compliance check was done as part of Kreykes’ probation at his Sibley residence. During that check, the probation officer saw drug paraphernalia. Kreykes was then arrested, and a search of his place resulted in authorities finding loose prescription pills, a small baggy of methamphetamine, a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun, shotgun shells, and additional items related to drug use.

Kreykes faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. He is in the custody of the United States Marshals until sentencing.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.