SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sheldon announced a Water Watch on Monday around 7 a.m.

Sheldon is encouraging its residents to make efforts to conserve water.

The city recommends limiting the watering of lawns, shrubs, or gardens from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., filling up pools, watering streets or driveways, nonessential cleaning of equipment and spaces, and serving water in restaurants to only guests that request it.

Contact the city with any questions about the Water Watch.