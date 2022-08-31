SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Fifty years ago, a time capsule was buried in Sheldon. The capsule was set to be dug up for the a hundred and fifty year anniversary of the town.

However rumors stirred of the city being unable to figure out where it was buried.

“We have known where it has been located the entire time, there is a plaque that did signify where it was. Our only reservation was the fact that there’s concrete laid entirely around the plaque, so we wanted to make sure that we would preserve and respect the time capsule,” said Ashley Nordahl, director of the Sheldon Chamber of Commerce.

Nordahl said the rumors were not true. According to her, while the city knew the location of the burial, they weren’t sure whether it was behind, in front, or below the plaque.

“When we got to the point where we felt like we didn’t have enough specifics is when we decided we might have to temporarily postpone, but that didn’t mean we stopped digging” said Nordahl.

After many hours of research at the Sheldon Library, the city found the documents they needed to start digging. With the time capsule in the possession of the chamber, the celebration is ready to go.

The celebration is set to go from September 2 to September 4 with more activities than previous years.

“This year, we are just making it bigger and better and we typically have a few thousand people in town for our town celebration every year. So, it being our 150th, I expect it to be bigger,” said Allison Cooke, a member of the Sheldon Chamber of Commerce

Cooke said the city plans on having historians go through the items on Friday, telling folks about what the items were, and their use.

After the celebration, Cooke said the city plans to have the capsule in their local museum.

“Ideally, probably a few weeks to a month and then we would like to rebury new items with it and that will be another ceremony,” said Cooke.

The festivities for Sheldon’s 150th celebration will start at 9:30 a.m. in the city park where the contents of the capsule will be revealed.