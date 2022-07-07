SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Sheldon residents were up bright and early on Wednesday, but not necessarily because they wanted to be.

It was time to clean up the town after winds approaching 70 mph rolled in on Tuesday night. One man spoke with KCAU 9 he had at least a half dozen truck loads of debris on his own.

Sheldon’s Public Work Director, Todd Uhl, said the community saw mostly minor damage.

“I mean, it was just downed trees. Downed trees all over, some limbs, some trees. I did notice there was some home damage, there was some trees on some homes and I did see a couple of cars that were crushed a bit, so the worst I saw were some homes and some cars,” said Uhl.

These types of clean ups require extra muscle. Just what 35 students from the powerline program at Northwest Iowa Community College (NWICC) were able to provide. The students grabbed their chainsaws and bucket trucks, learning as they pitch in.

“Well for one thing it’s good for the students, well it’s good for the community also, but it’s good for the students to get out their and work around the public and it’s a lot different than working here on campus. You know it’s kinda hard to simulate the type of situation we have in town there,” said Anthony Dvorak, NWICC student.

While the storm caused damage, it also brought much needed rain.

Janis Chapin- “It was nice to see the rain… I happened to be at the library with kids when we got the first downpour, so we kinda missed that. But then it did come through and yes everything needed it, the crops needed it,” said Janis Chapin, a Sheldon resident.

The community of Sheldon will likely be cleaning up for the rest of the week.