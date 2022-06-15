SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Christian music festival RiseFest in Sheldon announced several thousand attendees for the 2022 event, as well as dates for the 2023 event.

According to a release from Rise Ministries, the 2022 RiseFest had more than 20,000 attendees. It was stated that people from over 20 states gathered together at the two-day Christian Music Festival.

“RiseFest 2022 was amazing! I literally saw dreams that I’ve had for years come true,” said Founder and President Rob Roozeboom, “The artists and speakers were phenomenal as they shared their love for Jesus through songs and messages. I’m so proud of our RiseFest team and super grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who pour their hearts into RiseFest 2022!”

It was also announced that RiseFest 2023 has been scheduled for June 9 and 10, 2023. The PriceSlide sale has been offered earlier than usual, starting Tuesday until Friday.

More information can be found on the Rise Ministries website.