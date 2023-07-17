SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials responded to a structure fire at a home in Sioux City’s Riverside neighborhood.

Photo of the fire courtesy Larry Nasan

At around 7:15 a.m. Monday, officials were called out to a home on the 2000 block of Fairbanks Street for a structure fire.

Officials said that when they arrived they could see a structure behind the rear side of the home fully engulfed in flames.

A shed located behind the home was on fire. Officials said that it will be red-tagged.

No flames spread to the home and no one was injured.

Officials are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to post updates as we learn more.