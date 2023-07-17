SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials responded to a structure fire at a home in Sioux City’s Riverside neighborhood.
At around 7:15 a.m. Monday, officials were called out to a home on the 2000 block of Fairbanks Street for a structure fire.
Officials said that when they arrived they could see a structure behind the rear side of the home fully engulfed in flames.
A shed located behind the home was on fire. Officials said that it will be red-tagged.
No flames spread to the home and no one was injured.
Officials are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to post updates as we learn more.