“She was just the brightest person”: Friends, co-workers remember Mia Kritis

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Mia Kritis, who was fatally shot at a New Year’s Eve party in Sioux City.

Friends and coworkers of Kritis spoke out on her behalf.

She was a very caring person. Like I said, she made it a point to get close to everyone and she was one of those people that loved so much and gave so much that you know you worry about what they’re doing for themselves.” said Marlee O’Brien, a coworker of Kritis’

“She was just the brightest person. You walked in the room and she’s already laughing and smiling, genuinely, without trying, she wasn’t even trying she was just being her,” said Ashley, Ana Leah, and Vanessa, hometown friends of Kritis.

Sioux City Police counted at least 27 rounds that were fired off at the house. Police said an estimated 20 to 25 people were at the party at the time of the shooting.

Just a heartbreaking feeling knowing I won’t ever see her smiling again. It’s hard for me to go back in the kitchen cause that’s where I would see her the most. Knowing that I would go back expecting to see her and she’s not going to be there just really tears me up inside,” said coworker Promise Gallardo.

“Just with what’s going on right now in the world, we need people like Mia. We need people that will motivate even in the toughest times.” “Yeah, they’re just genuine and want to help.”

Police arrested 19-year-old Christpher Morales of Sioux City. He faces one charge of intimidation with a weapon and going armed with intent.

Police said other gunmen were involved.