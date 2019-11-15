Sharing kindness in cards at Riverside Elementary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxland kids are looking forward to the holidays, but on Thursday they were sharing kindness instead of their wish lists.

Thursday was National Kindness Day and kids at Riverside Elementary School chose to spread kindness with a special craft.

The 3rd through 5th graders in the school’s kindness club are making over 300 cards filled with positive messages, enough for every student in the school.

“If someone is going through a very rough time or they’re just having a very bad day, you can make their day brighter or even better by putting sticky notes or just a little slip of paper to them and it’ll make them feel a lot better.” says 5th grader Kaden Borchers.

One teacher says she hopes the project will help students will find the positive things every day.