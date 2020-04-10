Shaller sex offender resentenced to prison after violating parole, making contact with minor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Shaller, Iowa man who was on federal supervised release following his 2012 conviction for receipt of child pornography has had his release revoked and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

Daniel Lindgren, 33, of Shaller, received his prison term after an April 9 revocation hearing. He was originally sentenced to 66 months’ imprisonment for his 2012 conviction, and was released from prison in March of 2016.

At the revocation hearing, he admitted having conduct with a child under the age of 18 and failing to be truthful with his federal probation officer.

It was also revealed at his hearing that from September 2019 through March 2020, he engaged in nearly daily text and voice communications with a minor. The minor was 15-years-old when the communications began. Lindgren also met with the minor at a Denison restaurant during the same period.

Lindgren was sentenced in Sioux City to 15 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“This case shows how important it is for child pornography offenders to be closely watched when they get out of prison. I commend the United States Probation Office for doing an excellent job tracking Lindgren’s communications, and holding him accountable for his actions,” U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan said.

Lindgren is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.