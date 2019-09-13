‘Shake Your Tailbone’ for a good cause

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A fundraiser isn’t just asking you to dance, but to shake your tailbone.

The Shake Your Tailbone event hosted by Hope Ministries will take place Saturday, September 21 at The Bodega at 401 Pearl Street in Sioux City. A Buffet will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with music from “The Spinal Chords” happening just after the buffet. Tickets cost $30 per person.

Money from the fundraiser will go towards helping the people of Tanzania by helping buy medicine, perform medical procedures, sponsor outreach clinics, enhance medical training, provide financial assistance.

For more information contact Mary Hanson at hanson_mp@hotmail.com or at 712-259-4918.

Gayle and Julius with Hope Ministries were in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk more about the event.