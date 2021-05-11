Sgt. Floyd Camp coming to Chris Larsen Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the renovation of Chris Larsen Park continues, there’s now an opportunity for a historic site to be commemorated.

After the burial of Sgt. Floyd, the Corps of Discovery made camp at the north mouth of the Floyd River. The area will now become a historical landmark with the help of local historians.

“Just felt it was an opportune time in an opportune location, It hadn’t been utilized before, lets take advantage of the opportunity to do it,” said Dan Whitlock, a local historian.

The site will have informational plaques and memorial stone placed sometime in the summer of 2022.