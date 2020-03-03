Sgt. Bluff Table Tennis Club prepares for Spring Tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An annual table tennis tournament in Sergeant Bluff is just around the corner.

The 2020 Spring Table Tennis Tournament will take place on March 7 at the Sgt. Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, with games starting at 10 a.m.

All players who are interested are asked to arrive between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to register. All players must bring their own equipment.

Trophies will be handed out for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each division.

The tournament is hosted by the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club.

The club’s mission is to provide a friendly atmosphere for people who are interested in playing the sport of ping pong. New members are always welcome.

John Bartholomew with the Table Tennis Tournament stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.