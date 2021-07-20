Sgt. Bluff PD says no active threat to community after Sunday night stabbing

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for a stabbing in Sergeant Bluff.

According to the Sgt. Bluff Police Department (SBPD), they responded to an incident around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Port Neal Road.

Officials stated the suspect entered through the window of the victim’s home, assaulted and stabbed him several times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the Sioux City hospital, and his name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing by the SBPD. An official with the SBPD said there is no active threat to the community at the moment.