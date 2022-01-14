SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man has been sentenced to prison on a gun charge after authorities found him in possession of multiple guns during a murder investigation.

Rafael Gomez, also known as “Danger,” 20, of Sergeant Bluff, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms as a drug user.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, six guns were found at Gomez’s Sergeant Bluff home during a murder investigation. Evidence showed Gomez didn’t want to comply with officers, and when they asked him to put his hands up, he put them in his pockets.

Evidence also claimed that Gomez concealed a pistol under the cushion of a nearby couch during this interaction with police. Police reported the pistol was loaded with five rounds of ammunition that had been stolen from Sioux City in 2020. Another one of the weapons discovered was a rifle used in a murder that took place on New Year’s Day 2021.

Gomez was sentenced to 57 months in prison and a 2-year term supervised release after prison. He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, the Sioux City, Iowa Police Department, and Sergeant Bluff Police Department.