Sgt. Bluff man arrested for sexual abuse of girl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sergeant Bluff man is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl for over three years.

Court documents said that at Sergeant Bluff residence, Phouvong Bannavong, 37, inappropriately touched a girl over a three year period starting when the victim was 11-years-old.

Bannavong was charged with two felonies of second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse. Bannavong was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $35,000. His next court appearance is December 23.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B Felony, and third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C Felony. If sentenced, he would face potentially 35 years in prison and a fine of $35,000

