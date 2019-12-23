Sgt. Bluff man arrested for insurance fraud, forgery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sergeant Bluff man was arrested over the weekend for forging two-party checks and for making false insurance claims, saying his kids were injured.

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau said that an investigation was started into Jay Wickey, 64, in February 2019.

According to court documents, Wickey deposited three checks into his bank account from GEICO in 2018 that he forged the endorsements on two-party checks. The three checks were for claims from 2018 on his vehicle. They totaled $8,098.65.

Court documents also said that on January 25, 2017, and July 30, 2017, Wickey’s vehicle was in two minor traffic collisions. Wickey later filed three insurance claims for repayment for chiropractor bills, claiming that his sons were in the vehicles at the time and suffered whiplash. As part of the investigation, authorities said that Wickey’s sons were not in the vehicle at the time of either collisions and did not suffer any injuries related to the collisions.

A warrant for Wickey’s arrest was issued Wednesday, and he was arrested Saturday. He was charged with three counts of insurance fraud and three counts of forgery, all class D felonies. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail where he later posted bond.