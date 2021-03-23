Sgt. Bluff-Luton students gearing up for prom

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – All dressed up with no prom to go to. That’s where many high school juniors and seniors found themselves this time last year as COVID had other plans.

It’s a right of passage for many young adults. The dress, the make-up, the tux, and the memories that many students never made last year

For some young adults, the pandemic took away some of those milestones.

“It was really, super devastating. I can’t imagine how the seniors felt last year but it was really just, we felt like something got taken away from us,” Riley McHugh-Hoskins said.

Although homecoming was canceled this school year, prom is a go for students at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

“These conversations started pretty early of ‘Can we have it? Will we have it?’ And I think kids are pretty excited right now,” said Brian Herman, the Assistant Principal of Sgt. Bluff-Luton High School. “We still haven’t decided on the mask mandate yet. Are we going to allow kids to be without their masks during the dance, or are we going to have them with masks on? We don’t know that yet, that will be determined by our school board the first part of April.”

A grand march, with spectators, will live on this year, as well as dinner plans and Spirit Week leading up to the prom.

“It’s exciting and it’ll be nice to look back on like, I got to end my senior year like with my friends having a prom and stuff because last year, I have an older brother, and he was a senior last year and he didn’t get to do that. He had to miss out on stuff like that,” senior Abby Lewis said.

“It’s a great feeling. I mean, it makes me feel so much more thankful that I’m getting it. I mean, the seniors last year didn’t and they didn’t know they were being put in that position either so I mean, what we went through last year, it just makes me so much more thankful that I mean, I do get this,” McHugh-Hoskins said.

Assistant Principal Herman tells us although they’re eager to host the first big event for students in a year they’re also encouraging everyone to continue to stay safe.