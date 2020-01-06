Sgt. Bluff couple arrested for interference in dog bite investigation

Jaylee Cline and Lonterrius Jones
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – A couple from Sergeant Bluff were arrested over the weekend after authorities said they impeded with the investigation after their dog reportedly bit someone.

According to court documents, a man was in the laundry room of a Sergeant Bluff apartment complex Sunday around 11:40 a.m. when he was bitten in the face by a pit bull owned by other residents. The dog was not on a leash and didn’t have a collar on. The victim had a cut on his lower eyelid and puncture wounds on the lower cheek. The victim told police where the owners, Jaylee Cline, 19, and Lonterrius Jones, 18, lived.

Police went to Cline and Jones’ residence and asked about the dog. Documents said the two denied having the dog, saying it went away in a car. After multiple attempts of trying to get cooperation, the officer was going to arrest Cline for impeding the investigation. That is when Jones reportedly grabbed Cline’s arm and pulled her away from the officer saying Cline wasn’t going to jail.

Both Cline and Jones were arrested and charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. The two were also cited for dog at large, failure to tag and collar, and a dog causing injury.

