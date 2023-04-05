SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Siouxland nonprofits are spreading the word.

Residents in Sioux City may see teal ribbons along 4th Street between Virginia and Pearl Streets while driving downtown. The ribbons are to bring awareness that sexual assault happens every 68 seconds in America and organizations like Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault (CAASA) help. Not only to bring awareness but also to support victims regardless if they chose to press charges.

“It’s a crime, you’re right, a lot of time people think sexual assault is not a crime and it is,” said Stephanie Henrich with CAASA, “It’s one of the hardest crimes to even prove but they do happen and just because they don’t go to the police, just because they don’t tell their story, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

CAASA is always looking to support victims in Sioux City. If you are looking for support or to donate, click here.