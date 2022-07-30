SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced changes to the 6th Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard.

According to a release, a full road closure on 6th Street from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard began on July 26 and will continue until August 3. The release stated the closure will allow the contractor to complete sanitary sewer connections and replace storm sewer pipe along 6th Street.

On August 3, traffic will be reduced to one lane travelling west while eastbound traffic will remain closed. A detour route along Pavonia Street, 4th Street, and South Lewis Boulevard will be posted for eastbound traffic.

Vehicle access to commercial properties during the construction will be provided in areas of street closure and sidewalks will be left in place to allow pedestrian traffic.

The project is expected to be completed by early September, according to the release.