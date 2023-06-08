SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A section of Lorraine Avenue in Sioux City will be closed in phases so that construction on a sewer repair project can be completed.

The project will take place between South Cedar Street and South Lyons Street with work expected to start around June 12, according to the Sioux City Engineering Division. Construction is planned to finish sometime in August.

The project will entail repairing damaged sewer pipe, replacing water services, and replacing street and sidewalk pavement.

The project will be done in two phases, with the first between South Palmetto Street and South Maple Street. There will be a detour using Sunnybrook Drive. The second phase will be between South Olive Street and South Lyons Street with a detour on Seger Avenue.

The Engineering Division stated that other routes may be available during the construction, while residents on Lorraine Avenue will still have access.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic signs, slow down, and drive cautiously.