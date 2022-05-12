SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Parts of Siouxland are expecting to experience severe weather on Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is declared for the following counties in Nebraska:

  • Adams
  • Antelope
  • Boyd Buffalo
  • Butler
  • Cedar
  • Clay
  • Colfax
  • Cuming
  • Custer
  • Dodge
  • Fillmore
  • Franklin
  • Garfield
  • Greeley
  • Hall
  • Hamilton
  • Harlan
  • Holt
  • Howard
  • Jefferson
  • Kearney
  • Knox
  • Lancaster
  • Madison
  • Pierce
  • Platte
  • Polk
  • Wayne

Storms could push into parts of Antelope, Boone, and western Platte counties by 3:30 p.m. This would be round one of storms that will track across northeast Nebraska. More storms are expected later.

Weather alerts can be found on our website or in this article.