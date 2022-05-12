SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Parts of Siouxland are expecting to experience severe weather on Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is declared for the following counties in Nebraska:

Adams

Antelope

Boyd Buffalo

Butler

Cedar

Clay

Colfax

Cuming

Custer

Dodge

Fillmore

Franklin

Garfield

Greeley

Hall

Hamilton

Harlan

Holt

Howard

Jefferson

Kearney

Knox

Lancaster

Madison

Pierce

Platte

Polk

Wayne

Storms could push into parts of Antelope, Boone, and western Platte counties by 3:30 p.m. This would be round one of storms that will track across northeast Nebraska. More storms are expected later.

Weather alerts can be found on our website or in this article.