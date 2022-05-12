SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Parts of Siouxland are expecting to experience severe weather on Thursday.
A severe thunderstorm watch is declared for the following counties in Nebraska:
- Adams
- Antelope
- Boyd Buffalo
- Butler
- Cedar
- Clay
- Colfax
- Cuming
- Custer
- Dodge
- Fillmore
- Franklin
- Garfield
- Greeley
- Hall
- Hamilton
- Harlan
- Holt
- Howard
- Jefferson
- Kearney
- Knox
- Lancaster
- Madison
- Pierce
- Platte
- Polk
- Wayne
Storms could push into parts of Antelope, Boone, and western Platte counties by 3:30 p.m. This would be round one of storms that will track across northeast Nebraska. More storms are expected later.
