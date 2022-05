SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Severe weather has been detected in the Siouxland region.

A list of weather alerts can be found in this article or on our website.

UPDATE (2:51 p.m.): Tornado warning issued in South Dakota (Scotland, Menno, and Lesterville). The tornado warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for northeastern Bon Homme, northwestern Yankton, and southeastern Hutchinson counties.

At 2:46 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Scotland, or 16 miles northeast of Tyndall, moving north at 30 mph.

The NWS warns that flying debris could be dangerous to those without shelter. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, windows, and vehicles. If you are not already, take cover. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a building and avoid windows.

Iowa counties listed below

Buena Vista – Tornado Watch

Calhoun – Tornado Watch

Cherokee – Tornado Watch

Clay – Tornado Watch

Crawford – Tornado Watch

Dickinson – Tornado Watch

Emmet – Tornado Watch

Hancock – Tornado Watch

Humboldt – Tornado Watch

Ida – Tornado Watch

Lyon – Tornado Watch

Monona – Tornado Watch

O’Brien – Tornado Watch

Osceola – Tornado Watch

Palo Alto – Tornado Watch

Plymouth – Tornado Watch

Pocahontas – Tornado Watch

Sac – Tornado Watch

Sioux – Tornado Watch

Webster – Tornado Watch

Winnebago – Tornado Watch

Woodbury – Tornado Watch

South Dakota counties listed below

Beadle – Tornado Watch

Bon Homme – Tornado Watch

Brookings – Tornado Watch

Charles Mix – Tornado Watch

Clay – Tornado Watch

Davison – Tornado Watch

Douglas – Tornado Watch

Hanson – Tornado Watch

Hutchinson – Tornado Watch

Kingsbury – Tornado Watch

Lake – Tornado Watch

Lincoln – Tornado Watch

McCook – Tornado Watch

Miner – Tornado Watch

Minnehaha – Tornado Watch

Moody – Tornado Watch

Sanborn – Tornado Watch

Turner – Tornado Watch

Union – Tornado Watch

Yankton – Tornado Watch

Nebraska counties listed below

Antelope – Tornado Watch

Burt – Tornado Watch

Cedar – Tornado Watch

Cuming – Tornado Watch

Dakota – Tornado Watch

Dixon – Tornado Watch

Knox – Tornado Watch

Madison – Tornado Watch

Pierce – Tornado Watch

Stanton – Tornado Watch

Thurston – Tornado Watch

Wayne – Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls reminded the community to stay up-to-date with alerts through a phone, computer, radio, or television. On top of receiving alerts, Siouxlanders should keep an eye on the sky and know where to find shelter.

The tornado watch is set to expire at 9 p.m.