Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watch vs. Warning

In our final day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, we’re going to clarify what the difference is between Watches and Warnings issued by the National Weather Service.



It’s best to think about this as if you’re putting together a recipe in the kitchen. When a Watch is released, that means the ingredients are in place to create severe weather. It may or may not ultimately happen, but you should have a heightened level of preparedness and a plan in place in case storms do form. Watches should be taken seriously, because anytime a watch it issued, a warning could come at any time. During a watch, make sure you are keeping up with what is happening with the weather at all times.

If a Warning is put out, the food is finished – storms are firing up on radar or trained spotters are seeing a tornado spinning on the ground. This is when you immediately need to put your plan into action and take your family into a safe area of your home (preferably an interior room on the lowest level away from doors and windows).



It’s also best to stash away an emergency supply kit in order to be prepared for the aftermath of a big storm. In this kit, you’ll want to have at least…

-Fresh water – 1 gallon per person per day for a duration of 3 days

-3 day supply of non-perishable food

-NOAA Weather Radio with extra batteries to receive additional updates & alerts

-Flashlight with extra batteries

-First aid kit with a whistle and a dust mask

-Any necessary prescription medication

-Extra cash



To stay informed on changing weather conditions – tune into KCAU 9 News, download the free KCAU 9 Weather App, or use a NOAA Weather Radio for the latest updates.