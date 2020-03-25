Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash Flooding

Flooding is a common in the springtime here in Siouxland, but river flooding and flash flooding occur two different ways, and for Severe Weather Awareness Week, we‘re going to cover flash flooding.

Flash floods happen when heavy rainfall occurs and pools up in low lying areas and roadways. You’ll see Flash Flood Warnings often in the spring when we get thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall over a small area very quickly.



Never attempt to drive through flooded roads! Always remember – Turn Around Don’t Drown – if you come across a situation where deep water has collected over the road. It only takes 1 foot of water to cause a car to float while 2 feet of moving water can lift bigger trucks and SUVs. Flash flooding is the most deadly severe weather hazard. Again, if water is covering the roadway, seek alternative routes to get to where you need to go.



It’s also important to never drive around barriers. Even if it looks like the road behind it is in OK shape, you don’t know what the structural integrity of the road is after flood waters have affected it. If there’s water over the roadway, you can’t evaluate what condition the road is in. In some cases the road may have been washed out entirely. So again – Turn Around Don’t Drown – and respect the barriers that are placed for your safety.



To stay informed on changing weather conditions – tune in for coverage on KCAU 9 News, download the KCAU 9 Weather App, or use a NOAA Weather Radio for the latest updates.