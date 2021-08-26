Severe thunderstorm passes through Siouxland counties

8:09 a.m.: The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area, according to the National Weather Service of Omaha.

As such, the severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Harrison and northwestern Shelby counties will expire at 8:15 a.m. Officials war that small hail is still possible.

7:53 a.m.: The National Weather Service has continued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Harrison County and southern Monona County until 8:15 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm was located about 5 miles southeast of Pisgah, or 30 miles southwest of Denison and is moving east around 25 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is capable of producing 70 mph winds and quarter sized hail.

This storm will be near Earling around 8:05 a.m. and Defiance around 8:10 a.m.

7:37 a.m.: The National Weather Service in Omaha has continued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of western Burt County in Nebraska along with portions of southern Monona and northern Harrison Counties in Iowa until 7:45.

The storm is currently moving east around 25 mph.

The main hazards with this storm include quarter sized hail and 70 mph wind gusts possible.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will be near Moorhead around 7:45 a.m.

7:19 a.m.: The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:45 a.m. for southeastern Monona, northern Harrison, and northwestern Shelby counties in Iowa and southeastern Burt northeastern Washington counties in Nebraska

A severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Mondamin, moving east at 25 mph.

This severe thunderstorm will be near Pisgah around 7:25 a.m. and Moorhead around 7:35 a.m. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 86 and 101.

The NWS warns that there could be 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, which could cause hail damage to vehicles is expected, considerable tree damage, and wind damage likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

6:51 a.m.: The NWS said the Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect until 7:15 a.m. for southern Monona, northwestern Pottawattamie, and Harrison counties in Iowa and eastern Burt, Washington, and northeastern Dodge counties in Nebraska.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onawa to near Tekamah to 6 miles east of Nickerson, moving east at 45 mph.

Severe thunderstorms will be near Onawa around 6:55 a.m., Blair and Mondamin around 7:05 a.m., and Pisgah and Moorhead around 7:10 a.m. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Missouri Valley, Logan, Fort Calhoun, Ute and Modale.

6:45 a.m.: The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. for western Monona, northwestern Harrison counties in Iowa and Burt, southeaster Cuming, northwestern Washington, northeaster Dodge, and southeastern Thurston counties in Nebraska.

At 6:45 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph.

6:26 a.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for counties in northeast Nebraska, and two Iowa counties.

The National Weather Service of Omaha issued the warning Thursday morning for Burt County, eastern Cuming County, northwestern Washington County, northeastern Dodge County, and Thurston County in Nebraska, and western Monona County and northwestern Harrison County in Iowa.

The warning is set to last until 7 a.m.

The NWS said that severe thunderstorms were found at 624 a.m. in a line from Winnebago to near Bancroft to the northwest of Uehling and moving east at 45 mph. There is also a chance of hail.

They warn that there could be gusts up to 60 mph which could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

As the storms move east, NWS warns that severe thunderstorms will be near Macy around 6:35 and Decatur and Craig around 6:40 a.m. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tekamah, Whiting and Onawa. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 97 and 125.

