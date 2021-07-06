Severe thunderstorm warning for southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — (1:40 p.m.) The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Irene to Wakonda to near Meckling, moving east at 35 mph.
The warning is in effect for northern Clay County, northeastern Yankton County, and southeastern Turner County.
They say it can have 60 mph wind gusts and may cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
(1:10 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for counties in southeast South Dakota.
National Weather Service in Sioux Falls issued the warning for northern Clay County, Yankton County, and southeastern Turner County.
The warning is set to expire at 1:45 p.m.
The NWS said that a severe thunderstorm was located near Utica, moving east at 40 mph. They say it can have 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail and may cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.