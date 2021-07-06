Severe thunderstorm warning for southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — (1:40 p.m.) The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Irene to Wakonda to near Meckling, moving east at 35 mph.

The warning is in effect for northern Clay County, northeastern Yankton County, and southeastern Turner County.

The storm entering Clay county, South Dakota is moving east at 20 to 30 mph. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be possible with this storm Please head inside if you are in the path of this storm! pic.twitter.com/zzgerRP13w — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) July 6, 2021

They say it can have 60 mph wind gusts and may cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

(1:10 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for counties in southeast South Dakota.

National Weather Service in Sioux Falls issued the warning for northern Clay County, Yankton County, and southeastern Turner County.

The warning is set to expire at 1:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Centerville SD, Viborg SD, Irene SD until 1:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/nw7CWnBrhZ — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) July 6, 2021

The NWS said that a severe thunderstorm was located near Utica, moving east at 40 mph. They say it can have 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail and may cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.