Several staff members at Sioux City PD test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Police Department said that several of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said in a Thursday release that that essential services have not been impacted and maintain full capabilities to respond to 911 and citizen calls for service.

The affected employees are recovering in isolation.

The release also said they have been following the protocol for essential service providers. The Department of Public Health was made aware of the positive tests and is working with the police department as they continue to take precautions and monitor personnel.

The police department said that since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, they have been using multiple measures to interact with the public and in the building so as to reduce spreading the virus. Part of the measures including taking calls for service by phone, maintaining social distancing guidelines, sanitizing equipment and vehicle, and providing staff with personal protective equipment, all in an effort to protect the officers and the community.

The Sioux City Police Department said it will continue to monitor the health of the staff upon reporting for duty as they continue to provide guidance and make policy and procedure changes to cope with COVID-19.

They also said that no information regarding positions, roles, ages, or numbers of employees affected or isolating of the affected employees will be released so as to protect their privacy.