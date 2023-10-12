SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are several school bond measures that will be on the ballot in the November election all across Siouxland.

Voters in the Hinton community school district learned more about a bond referendum on Friday. An open house was held at the middle school/high school until 7:30 p.m. with a presentation and a tour.

The $16 million bond would pay for a new gymnasium, more parking, and new elementary school classrooms.

Additionally, the Sheldon Community School District has a $33 million measure for the high school. They want to renovate and expand the current industrial tech space, have new band and choir facilities, and expand the science department.

A more than $15 million bond would go to Schaller-Crestland Elementary School for a revamp that will add six new classrooms, renovate another 6 classrooms which will include a special education center, some middle school classrooms, and upgrading elementary classrooms.

Lawton-Bronson community school district has a $15.5 million bond to upgrade their high school. They want to use the money for a new auditorium, fitness center, and gym. Along with creating an additional classroom for the high school and more space for activities.

All three bonds will need 60 percent of support in order to pass.