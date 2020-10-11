Several Siouxland fire departments respond to fire outside of Anthon

ANTHON, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire crews from the area are battling a field fire outside of Anthon on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, fire crews from Anthon, Sloan, Salix, Bronson, Moville, Correctionville, and Kingsley are working to control a field fire outside of Anthon.

The response to the fire started around 1:00 p.m., and the fire is located at D38 between Lee Ave and Lucas Ave. The Woodbury County Emergency Services and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office have reported to the scene as well.

Officials said only cornfields have been affected by the fire, and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is doing traffic control from Lucas Ave.

Emergency services are asking the public to stay out of the area as the fire travels north. Smoke from the fire has reportedly reached Kingsley.

This is an ongoing situation; watch for updates.