SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several expensive projects now have the blessing of Sioux City City Council members.

Topping the list, a more than $600,000 consulting agreement with a Minneapolis company. Hazen and Sawyer, P.C. will chart the course for future water treatment needs in the city, specifically looking at continued upgrades at the current facility or the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.

Next, the development of a new flight school at Sioux Gateway Airport has hit a roadblock. Oracle Aviation of Omaha and Morningside College are partnering in the venture. City Council rejected bids for a new hanger complex that was planned to be included in the project after bids came back almost 50% over the $8.7 engineers estimated.

“Well, obviously, it came in way over budget and we don’t have the funding for that project as is, so we’ve been working with the Oracle group to see if there are ways to do things differently and I think they’ve come up with some workable solutions and we’ll probably be re-bidding it in a different format real quickly here,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

There is currently no word on how soon the project will be rebid.

The Council also approved spending six figures on an old outdated downtown building. Asbestos in the now vacant YMCA building on Nebraska Street will be removed at the cost of $125,000The facility opened more than 50 years ago and closed in 2008 when the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA opened in South Sioux City.

People who rely on city swimming pools to stay cool during the summer should expect an increase in pool fees this year. The City Council approved an average hike in admission fees of less than a dollar in all age groups.