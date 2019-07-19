Several people in custody after trying to cash fradulent check

DOON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Premier Bank in Doon, Iowa Tuesday morning for a person trying to cash a fraudulent check.

Law enforcement made contact with the person as they left the bank; as well as, a vehicle with several passengers, who were attempting to pick up the person.

According to a press release, it was determined that the same individuals involved tried casing a fraudulent check earlier Tuesday morning at a bank in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Jermaine Ivery, 43 of Atlanta, Georgia, and Cameron Holden, 26 of Atlanta, Georgia, Phillip Corrigan, age 53, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, James Storovich, age 25, of Brookings, South Dakota, Jermaine Booker, age 20, of Forsyth, Georgia, and Tyrel Red Bird, age 28, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota were all charged and taken into custody at the Lyon County Jail

Ivery was charged with aiding and abetting, and joint criminal conduct for theft in the first degree for theft in excess of $10,000.

Holden was charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Corrigan was charged with theft in the first degree for theft in excess of $10,000.

Storovich was charged with theft in the first degree for theft of first degree for theft in excess of $10,000. He was also charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree for damage he caused to patrol car equipment during his arrest.

Booker was charged with aiding and abetting, and joint criminal conduct for theft in the first degree for theft in excess of $10,000.

Bird was charged with aiding and abetting, and joint criminal conduct for theft in the first degree for theft in excess of$10,000.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation has been assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the on-going investigation.