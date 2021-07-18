Several Norfolk intersections to close due to construction

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A closure lasting longer than a week will affect parts of Norfolk starting on Monday.

According to a press release from the City of Norfolk, several road closures will be required to fix an intersection at Benjamin Avenue and 25th Street. Officials are hoping the closures will only last 14 to 21 days.

The intersections that will be barricaded include N 13th Street and W Benjamin Avenue; N 25th Street and W Norfolk Avenue; N 25th Street and W Eisenhower Avenue; N 37th and W Benjamin Avenue.

Alternative routes around the construction zones include Eisenhower Avenue, Highway 81/N 13th Street, Norfolk Avenue, and 37th Street.

Questions can be directed towards the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.