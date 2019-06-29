Several fire departments battle structure fire in Oto

Several crews are battling a fire in Oto, Iowa.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday as the fire burned near the intersection of Highway 31 and Deer Run Trail.

Smithland, Oto, Anthon and Danbury fire departments responded to the scene. The Moville Emergency Response Bus was also on the scene to provide a cooling place for firefighters to help avoid heat exhaustion. The heat index was more than 100 degrees Friday night.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department says firefighters could remain on scene for several hours tonight checking hot spots, which would keep Deer Run Trail through Oto closed. There is traffic being controlled on Highway 31 tonight.



The fire began as a grass fire that spread into the abandoned building. The smoke rising from the building could be seen from miles away. No one was injured in the fire.



