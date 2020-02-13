Seventh-graders participate in “my life, my choice” activity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many people might say they would have benefited from being able to practice being an adult, and some Siouxland students got the chance to do that Wednesday.

Sioux City’s seventh-graders participated in “my life, my choices” Wednesday at Long Lines Family Rec. Center.

The kids got to role-play real-life scenarios and consequences.

The 90-minute simulation gave students a chance to make decisions and learn the outcomes before they have to make real-life choices as adults.

“We started with just a health fair last year and we only had around 150 kids and we wanted to make this bigger and better. We want to touch every single teenager in this community so that we can impact them, help them prepare for these life decisions that they’re going to be faced with in the future,” Leah Knapp, UnityPoint Health, said.

All of Sioux City’s seventh-graders got to participate in Wednesday’s activities.