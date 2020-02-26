Setup underway for 63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Setup is underway for a favorite Siouxland tradition.

The Siouxland Home Show is coming up at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The 63rd Annual Home Show is not starting until Thursday but more than 160 vendors have already started setting up in the Convention Center.

From new roofs and siding to countertops, the Home Show will offer a wide range of products for homeowners.

“It’s so nice because we’ve always got a waiting list trying to get into the show. We do our very best to keep it with the newest, latest stuff that’s really relevant to a home show and what people want to see,” said Terri Schelm, Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland.

The Home Show will open its doors at 12 p.m. on Thursday and last until Sunday.