Settlement over Big Ox lawsuits pending

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Lawsuits against Big Ox Energy in South Sioux City may be settled soon.

Court documents state that a stay of all proceedings has been requested from the third-party defendant Olsson, Inc.

As part of the court motion, it states an agreement was reached after mediation for a global settlement for 16 pending Big Ox lawsuits.

A stay had already been approved for documents to be drafted and formalized, but the new request says the process is still waiting for approval from all parties and insurers for various parties formalized.

The City Council of South Sioux City will meet to review and approve the settlement at a March 22 meeting.