SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor is being asked to resign from his position hours after his wife was found guilty on multiple counts of voter fraud.

Matthew Ung, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairperson, said at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting that Jeremy Taylor should resign after a jury found wife, Kim Taylor, guilty on 52 counts in a federal voting fraud case earlier in the day.

Jeremy Taylor currently serves as vice-chairperson of the board after winning the seat in the 2020 election, the same 2020 ballot at the center of his wife’s prosecution.

Ung told KCAU 9 that in light of Kim Taylor’s guilty verdict, Jeremy Taylor should resign his seat as vice chair of the board.

Asked if he was uncomfortable with the jury’s decision, Ung said, “The only thing I’m uncomfortable with is that his wife has been set up to take the fall.”

KCAU 9 then asked Ung for clarification.

“Set up to take the fall for him, as they were both involved. There was never a time I didn’t know what my wife was doing to help my campaign,” Ung said.

Tuesday morning, a jury found Kim Taylor guilty on 52 counts in a federal voting fraud case. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Also in the case, Jeremy Taylor was named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in a trial brief, but he did not take the stand during the trial.