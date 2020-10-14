Servicing your furnace before winter hits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cooler temperatures are moving into Siouxland, and before you know it, winter will be here, making your furnace work overtime.

Furnances, like most things, need a little tender loving care from time to time, and it’s good to make sure yours in in tip-top shape before you’re left out in the cold.

“Servicing your furnace is important for many reasons, and I guess, probably, the number one thing that I always look at is make sure you are keeping you and your family safe this winter.” said Curt Brodsky of Kalins Indoor Comfort.

Experts say it’s best to get an early start on furnace maintenance in order to avoid being left in the cold because of a furnace failure.

Latest Stories