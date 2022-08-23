LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – The services for the fourth victim of the quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska have been set.

According to a post on the Laurel Facebook page, the memorial service for Michele Ebeling, a victim of a quadruple homicide has been set to take place at the Laurel United Methodist Church on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Services will be held on September 9, at 10 a.m. at the Atchison Methodist Church in Atchison, Kansas, according to her obituary, afterward graveside services at the Muscotah Cemetery in Muscotah, Kansas.

Ebeling’s obituary stated that she was 53 at the time of her passing and was preceded in death only by her mother. She is survived by a large family, which the obituary states were very loved by Ebeling.