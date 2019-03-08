Services for Dr. Michael Rogers announced

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Sioux City Community School District

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The services to honor a former administrator of the Sioux City schools has been announced.

The family of Dr. Michael Rogers have invited the community to join them in honoring him.

Friday, March 15 there will be a visitation with Rogers' family present at East High School from 5-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. They ask for people to wear green in honor of Rogers.

Then, on Saturday, March 16, there will be a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. at East High School.

Rogers worked at Sioux City Community School District since 1992.