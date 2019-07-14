SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KCAU) -On Sunday a South Sioux City church held service in a very unique way.

Crossroads Evangelical Church in South Sioux City has been in Siouxland for over a century. For all those years each Sunday, they’ve gathered for service in the same place. This Sunday, they did things a little differently.

“It’s very fun to do and we get to spend time with each other and invite more people to come,” said Somarah Watts, a parishioner.

It was a service unlike any other for parishioners at Crossroads Evangelical Church in South Sioux City, Service in the Park.

“It’s a great way to get us out of our comfort zone I think a lot of churches get trapped in their 4 walls and we are trying to learn what it means to be beyond that. It can be uncomfortable and challenging at some times but I think that’s when churches are doing their best things when it’s beyond our comfort,” said Pastor Tim Morris.

Stepping outside of their comfort zone and taking in a breath of fresh air, the church hopes entering into news spaces will help welcome new faces.

“Hopefully people start inviting people and those people start inviting people and we will get tons of people and our church we will just see it grow,” said Samantha Williams a parishioner.

“It feels great it feels good to see all the kids my daughter is over there in the park playing with a bunch of new kids and stuff like that so it’s a blast,” said Lucas Sullivan, the church singer.

While service was going on children played on the playground, bouncy house and enjoyed summer. Once worship was over the grills were fired up for burgers and hot dogs for all.

“This church has been around near 100 years and we find the biggest issue right now is people don’t know we exist. We figured this was a great way to get out into the community let people know that we love them and we are here for them,” said Morris.

The church is planning on having service outside again this Wednesday, but this time it will be in their church parking lot.