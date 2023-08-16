SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sertoma Park disc golf course will be closed to the public due to construction.

According to a press release, Sioux City Parks and Recreation will begin construction on the new mountain bike trail system and pump track in Cone Park. There isn’t a set date fore when it will close, but the groundbreaking for the construction will take place on August 29.

The new trails project will be located adjacent to the Cone Park Lodge. There will be a new 10.5 miles of new singletrack trail, bike-only trails, and an intermediate skills trail.

During construction, the Sertoma Park disc golf course will be closed to the public. Five additional disc golf locations are available in the area