Sertoma helps fill food packs for school kids Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Fighting hunger was the focus for a local service organization Monday night.



Each week the Food Bank of Siouxland provides as many as 2,000 take home, food packs for Sioux City elementary school students.

The children likely would go without food on the weekend if not for the volunteer efforts of many organizations like the Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club.

Members of the club filling 600 packs with breakfast, dinner and snack items.

"It's important for the kids to eat healthy. Too often they're eating junk food and we have lots of overweight problems in the United States and we try not only to give them meals, but healthy meals," said Jason Seitzer from the Food Bank of Siouxland.

If you know of an organization that might like to help out the back pack program or other programs at the Food Bank of Siouxland you can call 712-255-9741.

Did you know that thanks to community wide support, the Food Bank of Siouxland was able to distribute just shy of 2.3 million pounds of food last fiscal year? Our agencies and programs provided food to an average of 16,088 people each month!

With 25,670 food insecure individuals living in our Siouxland community, including 11,030 food insecure children, we know that the work must go on. We must strive to meet the enormous demand for food for those in need. Many Siouxlanders must rely on us for their nutritional support.

Please help by making a donation now, by volunteering, by donating food, by spreading the word. Together, we can make a difference!





