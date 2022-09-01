Google Maps screenshot provided by Sioux City Police Department

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (7:22 a.m.): Authorities have confirmed in an email that one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A KCAU 9 reporter at the scene also told us that officials appear to be reopening the road.

As of 7:26 a.m., the Iowa 511 has reported that the road has been reopened.

—————————————————————–

Previous: Officials have closed the northbound lane of South Lewis Boulevard Thursday morning due to what they describe to be a “serious accident.”

According to a post on the Sioux City Police Department Facebook Page, officers are investigating a “serious accident” and the road is closed at Glenn Avenue. Logs suggest the traffic accident may have happened at around 4:48 a.m.

Officials are asking residents to plan on taking alternate routes during their morning commute. Officials told KCAU 9 that they hope to have the road reopened within the next few hours.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when they become available.